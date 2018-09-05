Ferocious dogs removed in West Bay, Police urge public to obey the law

Six ferocious dogs are removed from their owner as police and Department of Agriculture officials respond to complaints from the West Bay community.

According to an RCIPS statement on Tuesday (4 September) the animals, all mixed breed pitbulls, were found at a home in West Bay last Thursday (30 August.) The breed is illegal here.

Police and DOA went to the residence after members in the community complained about being attacked by the dogs. The owner relinquished his ownership of the dogs and signed them over to the custody of the DOA after being warned of the consequences for having the dogs. Police said the dogs were “dealt with” in accordance with the provisions of the Animals Law. Queries on what this means were directed to the DOA.

Police are reminding dog owners to be responsible and take measures to ensure their animals do not pose a danger to members of the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

