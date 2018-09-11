Tomlinson Furniture
Firearms officer discovers injured kitten during Windsor park search operation

September 10, 2018
Joe Avary
An eight-week-old kitten is on the road to recovery after an RCIPS firearm officer discovered it crying in pain during a search Thursday (6 September) in Windsor Park.

Police rushed the kitten to Island Veterinary Services via police car, earning him the name “Siren.”

Veterinarian Dr. Andrew Bitmead told Cayman 27 the kitten arrived with an infected, necrotic leg. The injuries were so severe, there was no choice but to amputate.

“The skin was really infected, he was quite sick when he came in, he didn’t have a lot of bacteria floating around in his bloodstream. He was septicemic, but with some heavy antibiotics and has recovered well,” said Dr. Bitmead.

Dr. Bitmead told Cayman 27 Siren is in good spirits after his surgery, and will soon need foster care.

Police said the individual they were searching for was arrested the following day. It’s unknown to whom the kitten belonged to.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

