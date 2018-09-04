First female full-time equity trader shares experiences with Cayman’s Business and Professional Women’s Club

Lauren Simmons is only full-time female equity trader on wall street and she says getting there was no easy task.

Ms. Simmons was the featured speaker at the Cayman chapter of the Business and Professional Women’s club Monday (3 September) where she urged attendees to always be open to opportunities.

One of 24-year-old stockbroker, Lauren Simmons strongest influences has never traded on the market, doesn’t even have a job there and is only a year old. She is the ‘Fearless Girl’ statue on Wall Street.

“The Fearless Girl is symbolic to all women on Wall Street, or all the women coming onto Wall Street,” said Ms. Simmons.

The iconic fearless girl statue arrived on Wall Street only a day after Ms. Simmons, but as she told members of Cayman chapter of the Business and Professional Women’s Club on Monday the statue’s journey parallelled her own.

“It was an amazing thing. Didn’t necessarily impact me, but after I did my exam. For me, a girl who came from Georgia, didn’t have any connections, didn’t go to an Ivy League. Came to New York and made her way to the trade floor, she meant a lot more to me after I passed because of what she embodies,” Ms. Simmons said.

Ms Simmons said her career didn’t start in Finance, but in Genetics. She had hoped to get into medicine, but realising it was not her passion, she fell back on her minor, Statistics.

“When you could be okay with that and say, this isn’t for me. There is something else for me and be open to opportunities, the world is your oyster,” said Ms. Simmons.

Ms. Simmons said it’s easy to get caught up in a hectic career, but sometimes just unplugging is all you need to do to de-stress.

She had a special message for young girls who may think they do not have the opportunities that were open to her.

“Reach out to as many people as possible. It’s okay if you’re being told no, or you’re not getting responses, keep reaching out. You don’t need 500 yeses, you only need one,” she advised.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

