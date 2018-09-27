Flag Football: Lynx make title push, Wolves knock off Maples in Week 12

The Greenhouse Lynx made a statement Saturday (22 September) with a 27-0 win over the Red Stripe Wolverines in Week 12 of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association season.

Lynx wide receiver Marleena Smith, who caught a touchdown on offense as well as a pick-six on defense, says it was a team effort.

“Ultimately, what I think got us the victory was that we played together. There was no “I’ out there, we did it as a team. We came out to win, and we did just that.”

The Lynx are now 10-1-0 on the season with 194 points scored, trailing only the division leading HSM Vipers who have yet to taste defeat at 9-0-1. The Vipers have scored 168 points with 0 points surrendered over 12 weeks.

In the Men’s Division, a late touchdown pass by Jordan Stubblefield to Dave Taylor helped the Uncle Clem’s Wolves to a 14-12 win over the Maples FS Titans.

Taylor’s fourth quarter TD catch down the sideline put the Wolves up 14-6. The Titans drove the field for a late TD but failed on the tying conversion. Wolves Jerry Bodden says it was a strong effort from both sides.

“We played well today, we came hoping for another win. We started the season slow, but we are picking up our pace. We got it together on defense, the offense didn’t touch the ball too much. Good fight from the Titans, really impressed with them. They didn’t have a lot of guys, but they came out and performed.”

Here’s a look at all the Week 12 scores:

Men’s Division

Panthers 28

Hellcats 6

Women’s Division

Sharks 2

Jaguars 0

Vipers 7

Sharks 0

Rebelz 13

Jaguars 6

Here are your CIFFA Week 12 standings:

Men’s Division

1st: BK Panthers (11-0-0)

2nd: Maples (5-4-1)

3rd: Wolves (4-6-1)

4th: Hellcats (3-8-0)

5th: Maples Titans (3-8-0)

Women’s Division

1st: Vipers (9-0-1)

2nd: Lynx (10-1-0)

3rd: Wolverines (5-4-2)

4th: Sharks (4-7-0)

5th: Rebelz (3-8-0)

6th: Jaguars (0-11-1)

