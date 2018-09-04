Tomlinson Furniture
Flag Football: Panthers stay undefeated in week nine action

September 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Burger King Panthers continued their path to back-to-back Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) Championships Saturday (1 September) with a 26-0 victory over Maples FS.

Panthers Jeffrey Wight says the team, who field a collection of veterans with a number of years experience playing together, took advantage of a short-handed squad.

“Today was tough, props to Maples FS, they showed up with only 8 guys. That’s a tough ask with 8 guys playing both ways at 2:00 pm. We are a veteran team whose played together in the league for a long time. We can play a lot of different positions. Being undefeated at this point of the season isn’t easy, but it’s a credit to our effort and consistency and really executing our game plan.”

Here’s a look at all the result from Saturday’s week nine action:

Women’s Division
Vipers 26
Rebelz 0
 
Jaguars 0
Wolverines 21
Men’s Division
Panthers 26
Titans 0
 
Maples 6
Wolves 18
Here’s a look at the CIFFA standings after nine weeks of play:
 
Women’s Standings
1st Vipers         (7-0-1)
2nd Lynx          (6-1)
3rd Wolverines (5-1-1)
4th Sharks        (3-5)
5th Rebelz        (2-7)
6th Jaguars       (0-9)
 
Men’s Standings
1st Panthers      (9-0)
2nd Maples        (4-4-1)
3rd Hellcats        (3-5)
4th Titans           (3-6)
5th Wolves         (2-6-1)
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

