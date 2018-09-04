Flag Football: Panthers stay undefeated in week nine action

The Burger King Panthers continued their path to back-to-back Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) Championships Saturday (1 September) with a 26-0 victory over Maples FS.

Panthers Jeffrey Wight says the team, who field a collection of veterans with a number of years experience playing together, took advantage of a short-handed squad.

“Today was tough, props to Maples FS, they showed up with only 8 guys. That’s a tough ask with 8 guys playing both ways at 2:00 pm. We are a veteran team whose played together in the league for a long time. We can play a lot of different positions. Being undefeated at this point of the season isn’t easy, but it’s a credit to our effort and consistency and really executing our game plan.”

Here’s a look at all the result from Saturday’s week nine action:

Women’s Division

Vipers 26 Rebelz 0 Jaguars 0 Wolverines 21 Men’s Division Panthers 26 Titans 0 Maples 6 Wolves 18

Here’s a look at the CIFFA standings after nine weeks of play:

Women’s Standings 1st Vipers (7-0-1) 2nd Lynx (6-1) 3rd Wolverines (5-1-1) 4th Sharks (3-5) 5th Rebelz (2-7) 6th Jaguars (0-9) Men’s Standings 1st Panthers (9-0) 2nd Maples (4-4-1) 3rd Hellcats (3-5) 4th Titans (3-6) 5th Wolves (2-6-1)

