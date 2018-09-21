Here is a look at Week 11 in the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association:
Flag Football: Vipers stay undefeated in Week 11 action
September 20, 2018
1 Min Read
Wolves 21 v 7 Hellcats
Vipers 28 v 0 Wolverines
Maples 27 v 6 Maples Titans
Lynx 7 v 0 Rebelz
Jaguars 0 v 0 Wolverines
Lynx 6 v 0 Sharks
About the author
Jordan Armenise
Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.
Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.
Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.
