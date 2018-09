Cayman’s national men’s football squad dropped their first of four qualifiers Sunday (9 September) in the CONCACAF Nations League in a 4-0 loss at Jamaica.

Just two minutes in, Jamaica’s Darron Mattocks put the Reggae Boyz ahead 1-0. Jamaican Cory Burke added a second in the 35th minute to extended the lead to 2-0. Both Mattocks (58′) and Burke (65′) added another to put the game out of reach.

Captain Ramon Sealy says the Cayman side, ranked 34th overall, were simply outmatched by a more polished, talented side, ranked sixth overall among the 40 nations in competition.

“They are professional players, they eat sleep and breathe football. It’s a bit different when we play them. The result didn’t reflect how we wanted to play, but it was still a good team performance. Some of the guys have a lot to be proud of, some of them were playing their first international game. Only three of us had international experience.”

The qualifying games determine the seeding and composition of the CONCACAF Nations League group phase, scheduled September-November 2019, leading up to the Nations League Championships, scheduled March 2020.

The top six teams of the qualifying phase also gain automatic entry to the 2019 Gold Cup.

