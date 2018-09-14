Football: Under-20 CONCACAF Championships fixtures released

The Cayman Islands national men’s Under-20’s will have a challenging, but not impossible, road to the CONCACAF Under-20 Championships held at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The tournament, which released it’s fixtures Thursday, will see Cayman in Group F with El Salvador, Guatemala, Curacao, and Guyana.

Cayman will kick off on 4 November vs El Salvador, then play 6 November vs Guyana, followed by a game 8 November vs Guatemala, with their final match 10 November vs Curacao.

Check out the entire schedule here.

