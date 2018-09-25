Four new “hot spots” at South Sound tyre aggregate fire site

Chief Fire Officer David Hails said on Monday (24 September) that fire services were now dealing with four more hot spots under a stack of shredded tyres at a site behind the Vela development in South Sound.

It comes after a fire broke out last week in the stack of shredded tires often used for ground fill by developers.

Mr. Hails said crews would mark out those four new hot spot areas, before beginning the process of digging out and then cooling the sites with water.

He explained the smoldering had likely begun as a result of the height of the stack of tires because the volume of material is such that the heat could not dissipate properly.

He said: “there’s a certain height that these tires should be stored to and if you increase that height, you increase the likelihood of a spontaneous ignition.”

Davenport Development Ltd. – who own the site – were working with fire crews to reduce the height of the stacks and spread the material over a wider area.

Chief Hails also addressed concerns about how safe the material is once it has already been used as ground fill and properties built on top.

“If they stick to rules, regulations and stipulations…. I wouldn’t have thought it will create any threat to the building,” he stated.

The Cayman Islands Fire Services released a statement stressing there is currently no naked flame or smoke coming from the area and Cayman 27 was able to confirm that was the case.

That means there is no risk to members of the public or their properties although the fire service will continue to monitor the situation.

