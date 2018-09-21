Tomlinson Furniture
Fraud on the government and breach of trust – latest arrests by the Anti-Corruption Commission

September 20, 2018
Three men were arrested on Wednesday (19 September) on suspicion of fraud on the government and breach of trust.

Anti-Corruption Commission investigators and officers from the RCIPS carried out the arrests. A 37-year old from Prospect, a 33-year old from George Town and a 40-year old from George Town were detained. Cayman 27 understands the arrests are connected to a probe at the Cayman Turtle Centre audit. The audit had already resulted in the dismissal of an employee back in May. Cayman 27 reported back then that missing money was flagged.

All three suspects were interviewed and have been released on bail, while further inquiries are carried out. The ACC did not state what specific allegations the arrests pertained too.

Cayman 27’s request for more information went unanswered.

