Gaelic Football: CIGFC men reach first USGAA Finals

September 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Gaelic Football Club (CIGFC) national men’s and women’s teams traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 31 August-2nd September for the 2018 United States Gaelic Athletics Association (USGAA) Finals.

Competing in the Junior-C Grade One Division, Cayman’s men reached their first finals in an impressive three-day run. In the quarterfinals, Cayman defeated the Austin Cowboys 16-14. Cayman followed their strong performance with a 21-10 win in the semifinals against the Seattle Gaels. Cayman’s USGAA run came to a halt with a 16-8 finals loss to the OC Wild Geese.

CIGFC’s Norm Chan says the team simply ran out of gas versus the Californian-based team.

“In a bruising encounter against the OC Wild Geese, fatigue eventually caught up with Cayman. Despite a huge effort from Cayman’s men, the opposition from California were clinical and deserved champions.”

Women’s National Gaelic Football
Playing in the Ladies Junior-A Division, Cayman lost 21-12 versus San Diego in the opening day quarterfinals.
Chan said the women were a victim of mother nature.
“In the worst conditions of the weekend, the Ladies’ National team were unable to play their preferred style of football against a San Diego team who were more comfortable in the wet and windy conditions.  Some late goals from Cayman gave them a chance to steal a victory, but unfortunately they ran out of time.”
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

