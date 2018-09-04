Gaelic Football: CIGFC men reach first USGAA Finals

The Cayman Islands Gaelic Football Club (CIGFC) national men’s and women’s teams traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 31 August-2nd September for the 2018 United States Gaelic Athletics Association (USGAA) Finals.

Competing in the Junior-C Grade One Division, Cayman’s men reached their first finals in an impressive three-day run. In the quarterfinals, Cayman defeated the Austin Cowboys 16-14. Cayman followed their strong performance with a 21-10 win in the semifinals against the Seattle Gaels. Cayman’s USGAA run came to a halt with a 16-8 finals loss to the OC Wild Geese.

CIGFC’s Norm Chan says the team simply ran out of gas versus the Californian-based team.

“In a bruising encounter against the OC Wild Geese, fatigue eventually caught up with Cayman. Despite a huge effort from Cayman’s men, the opposition from California were clinical and deserved champions.”

Women’s National Gaelic Football

Playing in the Ladies Junior-A Division, Cayman lost 21-12 versus San Diego in the opening day quarterfinals.

Chan said the women were a victim of mother nature.

“In the worst conditions of the weekend, the Ladies’ National team were unable to play their preferred style of football against a San Diego team who were more comfortable in the wet and windy conditions. Some late goals from Cayman gave them a chance to steal a victory, but unfortunately they ran out of time.”

