Golf: Cayman finishes 58th overall at World Amateur Team Championships

Cayman national golfers finished tied for 58th overall after four rounds of golf at the Cardon House Golf Club in Ireland for the 31st World Amateur Team Championships.

Cayman finished +28 over-par using the average of it’s two top scores.

Leading the way was 14-year old Justin Hastings, shooting +12 over-par for the tournament. Hastings finished strong with back-to-back rounds of +2 over-par 74 to close the tournament. He finished in a tie for 141st.

Under-15 Caribbean champion Aaron Jarvis finished in a tie for 161st. Jarvis shot a team best +1 over-par 73 in the final round for an overall score of +17 over-par.

2018 National Champion Payten Wight finished 182nd with an overall +26 over-par. Wight opened the tournament +10 over par, but followed in round two with his best performance, shooting just +3 over-par.

View all the results here.

