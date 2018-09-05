Golf: Trio arrives in Ireland for 31st World Amateur Team Championships

A trio representing the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) have arrived at Carton House Golf & Spa Resort in Dublin, Ireland for the 31st World Amateur Team Championship held 5th September to 8th September.

2018 CIGA National champion Payten Wight will make his second appearance in the tournament, while Under-15 Caribbean champion Aaron Jarvis along with national team member Justin Hastings will make their debut.

Competing for the Eisenhower Trophy, Wight says the team feels strong in a large field of competition.

“This tournament is played on two courses. Everyone feels pretty good so far, everyone’s playing well, so we are looking forward to having a good tournament. There are 72 different countries this year, everyone sends their three best players, and you take the two best scores each day.”

The 31st World Amateur Team Championship field the highest number of countries in it’s tournament’s history.

Follow the results here.

