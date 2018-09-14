Government pledges to take vehicle fleet to 10% electric over next 5 years

Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew said he’s optimistic the Cayman Islands can achieve its National Energy Policy target of 70% renewable by the year 2037.

Speaking Thursday at the 2018 Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference, Minister Hew touted the small steps government is making to embrace the abundance of renewable energy sources in and around our three islands.

“With the transportation sector being one of our largest energy consumers, the policy calls for an increase in the use of electric and hybrid vehicles. Government is attempting to lead by example and has committed to converting 10% of its fleet to electric vehicles over the next 5 years,” said Mr. Hew.

He said while duty concessions are already available to homeowners, government is looking at ways to further incentivise the adoption of energy efficient appliances.

