Governor Choudhury formally removed: Premier, Opposition react

Anwar Choudhury has been removed from office.

The Governor’s Office says Mr. Choudhury will not be returning to the Cayman Islands to resume duty in his post. This follows an investigation into a number of allegations against him.

Mr. Choudhury, a career diplomat, was recalled to the UK less than 4 months into his term as Governor. The reason behind the recall, an investigation into numerous unspecified allegations leveled against him here in Cayman.

Thursday (20 September) a brief statement issued by the Governor’s Office saying Mr. Choudhury “will return to another diplomatic posting in London.” He was the former UK ambassador to Peru.

The UK Mail had claimed allegations of bullying were made against Mr. Choudhury, but that was never confirmed.

And there was no word on the investigation itself, or the nature of the allegations.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office made it clear no further comments will be made. It did not say that he was cleared of the allegations. But it’s clear his removal was disciplinary action.

A short-term successor will be appointed soon to replace Mr. Choudhury while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is underway.

Head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes said Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson will continue as acting Governor until the short term successor arrives.

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said that is not good enough.

“Look at the disrespect for the Caymanian who has been acting in that position. Is that a reflection that Mr. Manderson’s job has been so poorly done that he cannot continue for a couple more months? Of course not,” Mr. Miller said. Later the Opposition responded to Governor’s Office Release on Mr. Choudhury.

We reached out to Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin for comment on this latest development. His office issued a brief statement saying Premier McLaughlin was made aware of the situation in a phone call with UK Overseas Territories Minister Lord Ahmad Thursday afternoon. “The Government is relieved that the matter is coming to a conclusion, but had no further details or comment at this time,” the statement said.

We reached out to the Choudhurys for a comment, they declined to say anything on the matter.

