Governor’s office mum on Choudhury probe

It’s nearing three months now since H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury was recalled to the United Kingdom and we are still no closer to knowing what is happening with the investigation.

The Governor’s Office said Friday (7 September) there is no update on the matter.

“We have no further information at this time,” they said in response to queries from Cayman 27.

Governor Choudhury was recalled in early June. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was investigating a number of allegations made against him.

A UK newspaper report claimed it revolved around bullying claims and drunken rows. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin touched on the issue at Wednesday’s (5 September) LA sitting in Cayman Brac as he commended acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson for the job he has been doing in Mr. Choudhury’s absence.

Premier McLaughlin offered no new information on the probe either. “The House will know that this matter is entirely outside the remit of the Elected government but I, and I believe the House and the country, hope that it will soon be resolved,” said Mr. McLaughlin. The probe was expected to end some time ago.

But was delayed by the sudden death of Mr. Choudhury’s mother in July. No deadline was given for the end of the investigation.

