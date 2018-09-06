Gov’t buys Scotiabank building for US $6.295 million

Government spends just under US $6.3 million to purchase the old Scotiabank building on Cardinal Avenue in George Town and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says it will be used as court facilities.

Government officials shared the price tag with Cayman 27 Wednesday (5 September.) The building was vacated when the bank moved to its new Camana Bay location back in April. Mr. McLaughlin said the building will be modified and outfitted to meet the needs of the Judiciary.

The Premier, speaking during the Cayman Brac sitting of the LA Wednesday (5 September) he said last week Government completed the purchase of the Scotiabank building and its satellite car parks.

“These will support a larger project to provide 21st Century court facilities for these Islands – and in so doing delivering on another of this Government’s stated objectives.

Plans include erecting a new multi-story courts building connecting the Scotiabank building and the existing Court House, which will also be suitably refurbished. The first

phase of this project will commence early next year. When complete this project will resolve the longstanding need for modern court facilities that will also serve as a significant landmark for generations to come,” he said.

The cost of the project is yet to be announced.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

