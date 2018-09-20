Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Harfield takes McGrath Tonner Duathlon with new course record

September 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Triathlete Patrick Harfield set a new course record Sunday (16 September) at the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association (CITA) McGrath Tonner Duathlon.

The course, which saw athletes begin with a two-mile run, followed by a 12-mile cycle, finishing with a second two-mile run, ended with Harfield crossing the finish line in 51 minutes, 38 seconds. Jamie Hughes placed second (56:56), while Jason Trautman was third (57:11). Conrad Proud (58:59) and DJ Evans (59:20) rounded out the top five.

“This was my first time competing in the Cayman Duathlon. I’m passionate about multi sport and enjoy doing it both in my free time and for work, as a Triathlon Coach and Personal Trainer, through my company, Cayman Tri Training.”

This was the first multisport event since the sudden passing of Geoff Cornwall, an avid CITA member. Harfield said his memory was in everyone’s hearts.

“This past week, we sadly lost one of our fellow triathletes, so I would like to dedicate this win to Geoff Cornwall and his family.”

View all the results here.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

