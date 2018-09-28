Hospitality certificate programme students honoured

School of Hospitality students were celebrated at the Wharf on Tuesday (25 September) night. the 35 students, the largest number to have graduated from the hospitality certificate programme, the ceremony marked the fourth cohort since starting the programme. But this year was special, Minister of Tourism Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said that the graduates may have a bright future ahead in the hospitality industry.

“They’re going into jobs, this is what we have to do, we have to prepare our young people for jobs so we need to create the opportunity that we can have the jobs available,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. Some 13 graduates obtained full-time jobs within the local tourism industry and 17 of the students will go on to complete further education in the hospitality field.

