Hours of questioning for cruise berthing panelists at public meeting

Wednesday’s five-and-a-half hour public meeting to discuss the cruise berthing facility was broadcast live in its entirety right here on Cayman 27.

After presentations from Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and a panel of government technocrats, the floor was turned over for public comment.

One after another, members of the public approached the microphone to ask questions, and chime in with their two cents on the cruise berthing facility.

At times tedious, and at times exhilarating, Mr. Kirkconnell and a panel of technocrats and cruise line executives fielded questions until the estimated crowd of some 450 attendees had been whittled down to just a few dozen, and there were no more questions left.

