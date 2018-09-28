Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Business Culture Environment News Politics

Hours of questioning for cruise berthing panelists at public meeting

September 28, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Wednesday’s five-and-a-half hour public meeting to discuss the cruise berthing facility was broadcast live in its entirety right here on Cayman 27.

After presentations from Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and a panel of government technocrats, the floor was turned over for public comment.

One after another, members of the public approached the microphone to ask questions, and chime in with their two cents on the cruise berthing facility.

At times tedious, and at times exhilarating, Mr. Kirkconnell and a panel of technocrats and cruise line executives fielded questions until the estimated crowd of some 450 attendees had been whittled down to just a few dozen, and there were no more questions left.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: