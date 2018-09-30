Hurlston still being sought by Police

Wanted man Joseph V. Hurlston still remains at large and police say they are still seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Friday (28 September) the RCIPS shared that they are seeking the 36-year-old George Town man in connection with a serious assault and they need to question him as a matter of urgency. They said he frequents the Prospect and George Town areas.

Mr. Hurlston is approximately 5’ 9”, weighs about 145 pounds and has a light brown complexion. He is believed to have long dreadlocks.

Anyone who sees Mr. Hurlston should not approach him and call 911 immediately and report where he is located.

