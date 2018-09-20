Investigation into NiCE altercation continues

National Community Enhancement (NiCE) programme manager, Levi Allen, says the investigation into an ‘altercation’ at one of its work sites last month is still underway.

Mr. Allen said his team has been in touch with the individuals involved in August 28 wounding at the George Town landfill and he said they have expressed remorse over the incident.

He told Cayman 27 the events of that day may not have happened the way it was reported. The RCIPS had indicated that there was a violent clash between the two male workers.

“So far, investigations do not support what was being promulgated in the general public that there was a stabbing. There was an altercation in which someone received some accidental injuries.”

Mr. Allen said the parties involved have received counseling and have been sanctioned.

