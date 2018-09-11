Tomlinson Furniture
Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 10-11 September

September 10, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Cloudiness and showers associated with the interaction between a tropical wave and an upper level trough will continue to spread across the Cayman area today. The Cayman area can expect improving conditions from this evening as the tropical wave moves west over the Yucatan Peninsula. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is issuing advisories on Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Helene. These hurricanes pose no threat to the Cayman Islands. The NHC also is issuing advisories on Hurricane Isaac. This hurricane poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
 
 
 
 

  • Mon

    Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of morning showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times leading to possible flooding of low lying areas.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of morning showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times leading to possible flooding of low lying areas.

    WINDS

    Easterly 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    89°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    89°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

