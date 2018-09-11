Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 10-11 September

Synopsis:
Cloudiness and showers associated with the interaction between a tropical wave and an upper level trough will continue to spread across the Cayman area today. The Cayman area can expect improving conditions from this evening as the tropical wave moves west over the Yucatan Peninsula. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is issuing advisories on Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Helene. These hurricanes pose no threat to the Cayman Islands. The NHC also is issuing advisories on Hurricane Isaac. This hurricane poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
