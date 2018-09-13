Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
News Weather

Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 12-13 September

September 12, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

 

Synopsis:

 

Light to moderate winds and slight seas are expected over the next 24 hours in association with a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
 
 
 
 

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    89°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeasterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Northeasterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: