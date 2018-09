Mon 88°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder this morning becoming cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunder from this afternoon over the sister islands and this evening over Grand Cayman. Showers may become locally heavy at times. WINDS East to northeast 5 to 10 knots today, southeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts from this evening. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet today, Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tue 84°F 73°F FORECAST Cloudy to overcast skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times leading to possible flooding of low lying areas. WINDS Southeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet with higher swells especially on the south and Southeast of Grand Cayman. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Wed 89°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with an 30% chance of showers and thunder. WINDS East to southeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Thu 91°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning and late night showers. WINDS East 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Fri 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS Easterly 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights 2 to 4 feet.