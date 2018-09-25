Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 24-25 September

Mon 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tue 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Wed 89°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Thu 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Fri 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.