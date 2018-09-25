Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 24-25 September

Synopsis
Light winds and slight seas are also expected over the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Kirk and Tropical Storm Leslie. These systems pose no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
