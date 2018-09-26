Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast for 25-26 September

Synopsis:
Light to moderate winds and seas are also expected over the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
