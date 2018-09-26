Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Weather

Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast for 25-26 September

September 25, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Light to moderate winds and seas are also expected over the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
 
 
 
 

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    89°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    90°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: