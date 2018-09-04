Jury selected for Ian Rivers murder trial, opening arguments begin Tuesday

Murder accused William Ian Rivers will have his day in Grand Court starting Tuesday (4 September.)

On Monday (3 September,) a 12-member jury was selected for his trial which is expected to last between two and three weeks.

Opening arguments are expected to be heard before acting Grand Court Judge, Justice Frank Williams.

Apart from the 12 jurors, two alternate jurors were also selected.

Leading the Crown’s case will be prosecutors Shirley Richards and Candia James.

While Christa Brady, instructed by John Furniss, will appear as Mr. Rivers’ defense.

Mr. Rivers is accused of killing Mark Hubba Seymour last January outside a West Bay restaurant.

