Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Kite Surfing: $200K goal for Little Grand Race 2019

September 15, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society and Kite For Cancer are teaming up once again for the ‘Little Grand Race 2019’ set for February 2019.

The event, which will see teams race 90 miles from Little Cayman to Rum Point, aims to raise $200,000.

In 2016, Kite For Cancer raised more than $170,000. CICS’s Jennifer Mirolli-Weber says the event comes at a crucial time.

“We think it’s going to be amazing, and their timing couldn’t be any better. We need these funds, the Cancer Society has seen such a dramatic increase in people who need our services. We are currently helping over 300 families who are struggling through cancer.”

Organizer Jon Dobbin recalls the success of the 2016 event, and the challenges the upcoming event faces.

“In 2016, ten kiters left, ten kiters arrived at the other side. It was an epic effort. The buzz from that, we’ve been thinking about doing something for a long time. This time, it’s going to be a race. Different categories depending on your equipment. There will be challenges, we have to wait for the right conditions, we need 20-25 knots of wind to do it in daylight hours.”

For more information click here.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: