Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Culture Environment News

Local Scuba Diving Hall of Fame honourees announced

September 11, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Three local honourees will be joining the ranks of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame at its gala awards celebration this Friday night.

Some big names will be inducted for their big impact on scuba diving.

Wayne Hasson is perhaps best known for founding the Aggressor Fleet of live aboard dive vessels. He also installed the first of Cayman’s extensive network of public moorings. Just this year, he christened the all new Cayman Aggressor V.

The late Daniel Tibbetts built Little Cayman Beach Resort and launched valet diving there and in Cayman Brac with Reef Divers. His children have continued his legacy by bringing Reef Divers to all three Cayman Islands.

Darryl Bud Walton, Jr. – better known as BJ –  is not yet in his 30’s, but he’s already made his mark on diving in his native Cayman Brac. The Department of Tourism said his shining personality makes him the epitome of Cayman Kindness.

The induction ceremony is this Friday night at the Grand Cayman Marriott.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: