Local Scuba Diving Hall of Fame honourees announced

Three local honourees will be joining the ranks of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame at its gala awards celebration this Friday night.

Some big names will be inducted for their big impact on scuba diving.

Wayne Hasson is perhaps best known for founding the Aggressor Fleet of live aboard dive vessels. He also installed the first of Cayman’s extensive network of public moorings. Just this year, he christened the all new Cayman Aggressor V.

The late Daniel Tibbetts built Little Cayman Beach Resort and launched valet diving there and in Cayman Brac with Reef Divers. His children have continued his legacy by bringing Reef Divers to all three Cayman Islands.

Darryl Bud Walton, Jr. – better known as BJ – is not yet in his 30’s, but he’s already made his mark on diving in his native Cayman Brac. The Department of Tourism said his shining personality makes him the epitome of Cayman Kindness.

The induction ceremony is this Friday night at the Grand Cayman Marriott.

