Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
News

Man appears in court for indecency

September 1, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

A 54-year-old George Town man appeared in court on Friday (31 August) charged with committing an act outraging public decency and carrying an offensive weapon.

According to the RCIPS the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (30 August) at Cemetery Beach, West Bay.

Police say they responded to reports at the beach that a man was exposing himself and committing an indecent act. He was also carrying a knife.

He was remanded into custody until Monday (3 September.)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: