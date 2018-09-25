Man arrested after violent viral video

A 33-year-old West Bay man remains in custody Monday night (24 September) on suspicion of three charges, including assault causing actual bodily harm. His arrest follows a social media video of an altercation that went viral over the weekend. Two men got into an altercation outside Tahu Restaurant in Carribean Plaza on West Bay Road where citizens stood by and recorded. The video then went viral on multiple social media platforms.

On Monday (24 September) police said they were made aware of the video late Saturday (22 September) night when it was posted to social media. The suspect could be heard in the video saying “I’ll blow your head off” to the man while assaulting him. Several persons were also seen in the video observing the incident taking place, but no one stepped in to help. Cayman 27 visited the scene of the incident on Monday. The owners of the restaurant declined to comment, but did say that the restaurant was closed during the incident.

RCIPS Superintendent Robert Graham said, “The behavior displayed in the video is not only alarming but also clearly unlawful. Such anti-social behavior will not be tolerated, and any such reports that we are made aware of will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

A West Bay man was held in connection with the assault. He remains in custody on suspicion of assault actual bodily harm, affray and damage to property, Investigations are continuing. The RCIPS are asking anyone who may have seen the incident, to contact the George Town Police Station at +1 (345) 949-4222 or their confidential tip line at +1 (345) 949-7777

