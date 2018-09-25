Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Man held for wounding outside Shedden Road bar

September 24, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 49-year-old Bodden Town man remained in police custody Monday (24 September) night after wounding another man at a George Town bar on Sunday (23 September.)
According to police the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. outside a bar on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue. They said two men were involved in an altercation after leaving the bar. They both sustained injuries. One of the men received a wound to the face.
Both men were treated at the Cayman Islands hospital and later released. Investigations are continuing

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: