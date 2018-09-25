Man held for wounding outside Shedden Road bar

A 49-year-old Bodden Town man remained in police custody Monday (24 September) night after wounding another man at a George Town bar on Sunday (23 September.)

According to police the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. outside a bar on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue. They said two men were involved in an altercation after leaving the bar. They both sustained injuries. One of the men received a wound to the face.

Both men were treated at the Cayman Islands hospital and later released. Investigations are continuing

