More fake profiles: Police, Premier warn public

September 28, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is urging local Facebook users not to hit accept if contacted by a profile purporting to be from him. This as a phony account is making its way through social media.
The warning was issued in a post on the Premier’s official Facebook page. It said there are a couple of fake profiles of the Premier circulating on Facebook and he has notified the authorities. Police said Thursday (28 September) at last count there were at least 12 fake Instagram profiles of the Premier.

The post urged users “please don’t accept friend requests or respond to messages from these accounts; www.facebook.com/honalden.mmclaughlin, www.facebook.com/elliot.mercy.7771″

The Premier’s Facebook account is www.facebook.com/TheRealAldenMcLaughlin/

This is what the Premier’s official page looks like on Facebook.

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

