More fake profiles: Police, Premier warn public

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is urging local Facebook users not to hit accept if contacted by a profile purporting to be from him. This as a phony account is making its way through social media.

The warning was issued in a post on the Premier’s official Facebook page. It said there are a couple of fake profiles of the Premier circulating on Facebook and he has notified the authorities. Police said Thursday (28 September) at last count there were at least 12 fake Instagram profiles of the Premier.

The post urged users “please don’t accept friend requests or respond to messages from these accounts; www.facebook.com/honalden.mmclaughlin, www.facebook.com/elliot.mercy.7771″

The Premier’s Facebook account is www.facebook.com/TheRealAldenMcLaughlin/

