Environment News

National Conservation Council postpones September meeting

September 18, 2018
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment told cayman 27 Wednesday 19 September’s scheduled meeting of the National Conservation Council has been postponed.

The 19 September meeting had been ratified during the council’s meeting in March.

A DOE spokesperson said the meeting is likely to be rescheduled for the first half of October, but that date has not been finalised.

The meeting will be the council’s first after cabinet appointed Macfarlane Connolly as chair, as well as three other voting members.

No reason was cited for the postponement.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

