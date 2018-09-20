Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Culture News

National Gallery showcases best of Cayman’s local designers

September 19, 2018
Add Comment
cjames
1 Min Read

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is hosting a new exhibition, showcasing the best of the island’s burgeoning fashion scene.

Designers Isy B and Jawara Alleyne were commissioned by the gallery to create collections inspired by the artistic history of Cayman.

Jawara joined Cayman 27 on Wednesday (19 September) via Facetime to explain why the exhibition is so important, stressing how important it was to keep an eye on the “creative sphere.”

He added there was “so much talent” in Cayman’s “underground creative communities.”

You can check out the Art of Fashion exhibition at the National Gallery until 28 November.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

cjames

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: