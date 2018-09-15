Netball: Inter Primary Rally marks return of youth netball

Eleven schools, both public and private, gathered at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex Friday (14 September) for the 2018/19 Inter Primary Netball Rally.

Participating schools included Bodden Town Primary, Savannah Primary, Sir John A. Cumber, George Town Primary, Prospect Primary, East End Primary Edna Moyle Primary, as well as St. Ignatius, Cayman Prep, Triple C, and Cayman Academy.

Cayman Netball President Lucille Seymour says primary schools are key stakeholders in determining the future of the sport.

“This is good, not just for netball, but for all focus sports, to ensure that education backs it. That’s exactly what they are doing, we are partners with them. The basis of developmental work of netball or any sport, starts with the schools and the community.”

At the end of the rally, Savannah and Prospect Primary both earning 13 goals for a tie atop Group B, while Bodden Town topped Group A.

Prospect Primary emerged the winner with 16 goals, with Savannah as runner up with 14 goals.

Group A

Standings School Goals Ist Place Winner BTPS 11 2ND Place St. Ignatius 10 3rd Place Cayman Academy 8 4th Place EMPS 7

Group B

Standings School Goals Ist Place Winner PPS 16 2ND Place SPS 14 3rd Place Cayman Prep 12 4th Place GTPS 9

