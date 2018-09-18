Netball: Technical Director Hall resigns

Cayman Islands Netball Association’s Technical Director Maureen Hall has resigned, just ten months on the job.

Cayman 27 confirmed the change in leadership with Netball President Lucille Seymour at Friday’s Inter Primary Netball Rally. Seymour says she was not happy with the programme’s stagnation.

“What I want is to see netball grow and expand. If that’s not happening, then I’m not happy, and it’s not expanding the way it should.”

Seymour said Hall resigned midway through September citing family issues. Hall, a former coach of Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls, was hired November 2017.

Seymour says, however, the programme will continue it’s development with both the help of school coaches at the primary level, and volunteers at the senior level.

“Within netball, we have people they may not be as certified as a Technical Director, but they run the programmes.”

Seymour adds Hall’s resignation comes at a crucial time for Cayman’s national team.

“They’ve been training since November. In August, we were still preparing for our Tri-Series in Canada, so the volunteers had to do that.”

Cayman Netball will now be searching for it’s fifth Technical Director in the last six years. Seymour says, however, she wants to fill the void with the same group of volunteers who’ve stepped up in Hall’s absence.

“It’s time that we look within, and I’m very serious about that. Too often, we are relying on outside help, and the work is really done with the people within the association.”

Based on the programme’s history, and what Seymour says is a desire to develop coaches locally, is there room for a Technical Director in Cayman Netball? Seymour says no.

“Are we getting value for money with just one person? Or should we spread it among many persons who are more dedicated and have the passion, and are from here who want to help?”

