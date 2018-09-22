New 5 year strategy for science education

Cayman has earned a position as a global leader in financial services. Now, it’s moving towards carving a place as a science leader.

“We have things like Health City and health tourism that are related to that and that is a major step forward for us. Also we have numerous different parks, technology parks, science parks, are being developed and we need scientists and people with scientific qualifications to fill those roles,” said Stephen Ta’Bois, STEM specialist at the Education Ministry.

He said science jobs in Cayman have increased by 6.1 percent over the past five years.

“We are seeing world-wide, huge pushes towards STEM education and improving stem education because STEM is very economically important for nations world-wide,” said Mr. Ta’Bois.

He said this is why the ministry is coming up with a new five year strategy for science education.

“Not only do STEM graduates and STEM professions earn more money, they also have higher employability,” said Mr. Ta’Bois.

The STEM specialist told us the national plan applies to all schools, but special focus will be placed on government schools.

“The types of improvements we are making in order to facilitate this science strategy are things like the rolling out of primary science texts, resources for all primary schools, teachers support material, student support materials. Equipment for primary schools and for secondary schools,” he added.

Mr. Ta’bois said the ministry has set aside a dedicated budget over the next two years for implementation of the plan in government schools, but could not share a specific figure.

