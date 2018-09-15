Tomlinson Furniture
New Immigration officers graduate

September 14, 2018
cjames
1 Min Read

Congratulations were in order on Friday (14 September) to Cayman’s newest nine immigration officers. The recruits graduated on Friday after a 12-month training programme.

This will be the last graduation under the Department of Immigration in its current guise because Customs and Immigration agencies will soon be merged into one.

Cayman’s Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson told the recruits the reputation of the country rested on their shoulders.

He said they have a “great opportunity to do something special for [their] island and for [their] people.”

