New Immigration Officers on the job

Nine graduates at the Department of Immigration officially on shift on Monday (17 September,) protecting Cayman’s borders.

Their twelve months of training wrapped up on Friday (14 September,) when they officially earned their epaulets.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said the recruits had undergone an intense period of training, in order that they would “represent the department well.”

The training included three months studying immigration regulation, getting to grips with other law enforcement agencies on island.

After that, they moved on to practical experience on placement, which culminated in half a year spent learning border control procedures at Owen Roberts International Airport.

One of 2018’s joint top-scoring recruits Landie Ebanks explained that the course had pushed and motivated him.

He said: “if you want to achieve another level in your career, then Immigration is definitely for you.”

The other top-scoring recruit, Kimberly Rivers-Taylor, said she was proud of her classmates’ achievements.

“Here’s where my talents and skills unveiled,” she said, adding “I’m so happy to serve my country and be a part of protecting our borders.”

Friday’s graduation was the last under the Department of Immigration in its current guise. Next year’s recruits will be part of a single, merged, border force: Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC).

The ceremony was held at the Agape Family Worship Centre, where the recruits graduated in front of guests including the Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

