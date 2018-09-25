No suspects held yet Tortuga Rum store robbery

No arrests yet in Saturday’s (22 September) armed robbery in which a man made off with an undisclosed sum of cash. The hold-up happened at the Tortuga Rums liquor store at Seven-Mile Shops on West Bay Road.

The robbery took place just after 9:40 p.m. Police say a man brandishing a handgun entered the liquor store demanding money from the cashiers and customers.

He then escaped on foot in the direction of central George Town.

The suspect was described as wearing a long sleeve white shirt, a long blue jeans and wearing a baseball cap. Police say the suspect did not fire any shots during the incident and no one was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident please contact ADS Kenval Bryan at 938-1378 or call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

