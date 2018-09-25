Tomlinson Furniture
No suspects held yet Tortuga Rum store robbery

September 24, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

No arrests yet in Saturday’s (22 September) armed robbery in which a man made off with an undisclosed sum of cash. The hold-up happened at the Tortuga Rums liquor store at Seven-Mile Shops on West Bay Road.
The robbery took place just after 9:40 p.m. Police say a man brandishing a handgun entered the liquor store demanding money from the cashiers and customers.
He then escaped on foot in the direction of central George Town.
The suspect was described as wearing a long sleeve white shirt, a long blue jeans and wearing a baseball cap. Police say the suspect did not fire any shots during the incident and no one was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident please contact ADS Kenval Bryan at 938-1378 or call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

