Crime News

North Side bar brawl: 19-year-old among two women arrested

September 25, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Two women have been arrested for a brawl outside a North Side bar earlier this month that left one man nursing injuries.
Police say the women ages 38 and 19 were held for the 14 September incident on Frank Sound Road.

The male victim in the incident received minor injuries. His car was also damaged. The women, both from North Side, were held on suspicion of assault actual bodily harm and disorderly conduct at a liquor licensed premises. The teenager was also arrested for damage to property.
Both women were released on bail as investigations continue.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

