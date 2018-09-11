NWS monitoring Isaac, two other active hurricanes in Atlantic

Hurricane season is nearing its September peak.

The US National Hurricane Center is monitoring three active hurricanes in the Atlantic, along with two other systems with development potential.

What we can expect here in Cayman? Cayman 27 took that question to the meteorologists at our National Weather Service.

Heavy rains slow traffic in and out of the vehicular underpass just north of the Camana Bay Town Centre roundabout.

“Most of this is now away from our area we are just in the tail end, and hopefully it will clear up,” said National Weather Service Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery.

Mr. Powery said while Monday’s heavy midday thunderstorm is on its way out of our area, it’s part of a loosely-organised system that could become a tropical depression later in the week.

“Climatalogically speaking we are coming up to the peak of hurricane season and if you look at the five-day graphical tropical weather outlet by the NHC, you see three hurricanes,” he said.

Florence, upgraded Monday to a category four storm, is expected to make landfall on the Carolina coast Thursday or Friday.

Category one Helene is expected to make a northward turn midweek before weakening to a tropical storm.

Here in the caribbean, all eyes are on Isaac, described by the National Hurricane Center as small in size and unpredictable.

“As you see the track, it takes it into the Eastern Caribbean, Wednesday night, Thursday. Different models have different speeds and different intensity,” said Mr. Powery.

Mr. Powery told Cayman 27 various weather factors will determine where Isaac will go, and how strong it may be.

“There is a subtropical high to the north that will continue to steer it toward the west, but then they’re expecting upper-level trough to begin to put shear to the equation and start to diminish the strength of the storm – that’s where the uncertainly comes in,” he explained.

Mr. Powery told Cayman 27 the team at the National Weather Service will continue to watch the developments throughout the tropics and update the public accordingly.

“The eastern Caribbean should be getting their self prepared. We have a little more lead time, but we should continue to monitor progress of the storm and keep abreast of its development,” said Mr. Powery.

