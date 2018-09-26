Odain Ebanks takes the stand

Robbery accused Odain Ebanks took the witness stand on Tuesday (25 September) in Grand Court denying involvement in the 3 March robbery at the Czech Inn Grill in Bodden Town. Under questioning from his defense lawyer, Amelia Fosuhene, Mr. Ebanks told Justice Marlene Carter he was at home with his girlfriend and his newborn baby on the night of the robbery.

He testified that during day he was at home helping with cleaning. He also denied knowing who was involved in the robbery and said he knew no one with a firearm and did not know who shot at police on the night of the incident. He said he was not the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Mr. Ebanks said he could not say how his DNA ended up in the getaway vehicle nor on the pepper spray canister used in the robbery.

Lead prosecutor, Patrick Moran, challenged Mr. Ebanks’ version of the day in question, saying if this was the case, why did he not tell the police this, instead of answering no comment when he was interviewed. Mr. Ebanks responded he was only following the instructions of his lawyer.

Mr. Moran also asked Mr. Ebanks how his DNA ended up on the pepper spray canister. He said he had held a similar a canister a few weeks earlier after being shown by a friend.

