OfReg releases draft water regulations

September 6, 2018
OfReg has released its draft regulations for the water sector for consultation and is asking the public for its input.

The multi-sector regulator said these draft regulations support the water sector regulation law. It seeks to protect consumers and properly regulate licensees. It also proposes penalty fees for any breaches under the license agreement.

Acting CEO Gregg Anderson joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine Thursday (6 September) to discuss his new role and the regulations.

For more information on where to get a copy of the draft regulations, you can go to the following link: ofreg.ky/consultations

