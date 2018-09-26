Opposition to hold Island-wide district meetings on the cruise berthing facility

The Government gets set for its cruise berthing public meeting tomorrow (26 September) at the Family Life Centre but the opposition is getting set for a meeting of its own. Today (25 September) Opposition leader Ezzard Miller announced that his team will be rolling out a series of public port meetings throughout the first week in October and he said the hope is put forward both sides of the arguments on the cruise berthing facility.

“My meeting is to tell the whole story, they’re only telling the part of the story that supports the dock and they are conducting a campaign of fear, you know if we don’t build this cruise pier the cruise industry will disappear but we know that’s not true everyone knows that not true so we are going out there to tell the other side of the story and express our concerns about it,” said Lawmaker Ezzard Miller.

The schedule for the Island-wide district meetings will be starting at 7:30 pm nightly on all the dates shown below:

Tuesday, Oct. 2, North Side Civic Centre

Wednesday, Oct. 3, Bodden Town Civic Centre

Thursday, Oct. 4, Savannah Primary School Hall

Monday, Oct. 8, West Bay Primary School Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 9, South Sound Community Hall,

Wednesday, Oct. 10, Prospect Seafarer Association meeting hall

