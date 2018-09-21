Owners disheartened by Cayman business park break-ins

Owner of The Bump Boutique, Britney McGregor said what was stolen was more than the $300 in petty cash in the register.

“It definitely makes us feel uneasy. We really love this area. Our neighbours are great and we really want to stay here. We’ve just stepped up some precautions to make sure that sure that hopefully, it won’t happen again,” she said. She was among business owners who suffered losses after break-ins at the Cayman Business Park plaza in George Town Wednesday (19 September) morning.

Those precautions now include security cameras and motion detectors. Ms. McGregor said she has taken the break-in very hard given the level of unnecessary damage to her small business.

“It’s just disheartening that someone would go through such effort. We’ve had our front window broken out and then to tear out the walls in that manner is really just malicious and cruel.”

Attorney Stephen McField, has his law office just on the other side of the damaged wall. He said the last time anything was stolen from his office was 20 years ago.

“When I came yesterday, I was really surprised. I’ve been here ten years at this location and we didn’t have any indication that anyone would break in,” he said.

Despite his shock, Mr. Mcfield was relieved nothing was taken.

Several of his neighbours were not as lucky. Two other businesses on the compound were ransacked and suffered cash losses.

Police are continuing investigations into the burglaries.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything in the vicinity of the break-ins that night to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can also be shared at 949-7777 or at the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

