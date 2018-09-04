Tomlinson Furniture
Pan Am outtakes with CINSA’s Marlene West

September 4, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships have finally come to an end!

With weeks of previews, interviews and footage covering all aspects of the tournament, not every interview went as planned.

Take a look as the Sports Guy tries (and fails) to get through this one-on-one with Cayman Islands National Squash Association’s (CINSA) Marlene West.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

