Parent threatens child on school bus, Investigation launched

Drama on the drive to school.

Cayman 27 received reports on Wednesday (12 September) of a parent threatening a child on a school bus in the North Side area.

Mother Megan Ritch witnessed the incident and she took to Facebook afterwards, posting video in which she said that she had just experienced “some of the most repulsive activity I’ve ever witnessed in a long time in the Cayman Islands.”

This was not how she had planned on starting her Wednesday.

She recalled how a parent boarded the bus headed for Clifton Hunter High School and threatened a child on board.

It is believed the parent was concerned her child was being bullied by the alleged victim.

She added: “Parents, angry parents, loaded on to the school bus apparently because there was a bullying incident and they felt the best way to go about it was to threaten and attack the other child”.

Megan took her children to school herself after the incident. She said she could not believe what happened, stating “I’m still shook up, I was really shook up, I can barely concentrate, I keep thinking what if the situation had been worse?”

Police were called to the scene. They later confirmed to Cayman 27 that the incident had taken place:

“Police this morning responded to a report of an incident on a school bus travelling in the North Side area, where parents entered the bus and an argument ensued regarding allegations of bullying. Officers responded to the incident, which is currently under investigation and is being addressed jointly with school officials,” the police response stated.

Mothers like Ms. Ritch want lessons to be learned. She suggested conflict resolution workshops and training, because “young people and apparently adults are going to have to learn how to deal with themselves in difficult situations.”

The Education Ministry also confirmed the incident. They expected to have further details on Thursday (13 September.)

